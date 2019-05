Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Hot takes from the St. Louis Blues as they look to finish off the Sharks. High praise for Jaden Schwartz from teammates.

Homer Bailey, tonight’s starter for the Royals is only 5-16 in his career against the Cardinals. Who has hit off of him well? Basically everyone in the St. Louis lineup.