The helmets could soon come off for many motorcyclists in Missouri

Many motorcycle riders could soon cruise down Missouri’s roads without a helmet and not get in trouble with the law. On Friday – the last day of the regular session – Missouri lawmakers sent to Republican Governor Mike Parson a proposal that would let motorcyclists ride without a helmet if they are at least 18 years old and have health insurance.

Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Springfield says he’s been working on the issue for several years.

“We hear about veterans – folks who have fought for their rights. Many of them enjoy riding motorcycles and this is an issue that we are able to give them a little bit of their freedom back,” Burlison says.

Opponents of a helmet repeal say it could lead to more deaths and major injuries and will drive up medical expenses for the parties involved and the state.

The bill would also require inspections for vehicles more than 10 years old or with more than 150,000 miles. Current law requires every other year inspections for vehicles more than five years old to renew a vehicle license.

Under the legislation, nearly 1.2 million Missouri vehicles would no longer be required to get safety inspections.

The provisions are included in Senate Bill 147, sponsored by Sen. David Sater, R-Cassville.

