MLB recaps: Royals end skid, Cardinals get walked off

>>Royals Topple Angels, End Skid

(Anaheim, CA) — Danny Duffy and three Royals relievers combined on a six-hitter to defeat the Angels 5-1 in Anaheim. Hunter Dozier doubled home two Kansas City runs in a three-run third. Nicky Lopez and Adalberto Mondesi each had two hits and scored a run in the win. The Royals ended a four-game skid. Tyler Skaggs allowed four runs and struck out seven in five-and-two-third innings in defeat. Kevan Smith doubled home Kole Calhoun in the fourth for the LA run. The Angels are 2-and-3 in their last five.

>>Rangers Beat Cardinals In 10 Innings

(Arlington, TX) — Nomar Mazara’s sacrifice fly scored Danny Santana in a two-run 10th as the Rangers beat the Cardinals 5-4 in Arlington. Willie Calhoun delivered an RBI-single to tie it earlier in the inning. Santana and Shin-Soo Choo belted solo shots for Texas, which has won four of its last five. Paul DeJong drove in two runs, including one in the 10th to give St. Louis a short-lived 4-3 lead. Dexter Fowler homered in the ninth for St. Louis to tie it. The Cards are 2-and-7 in their last nine games.

>>Mariners Rally To Take Down Twins

(Seattle, WA) — Mitch Haniger, Daniel Vogelbach and Edwin Encarnacion all homered to help rally the Mariners to a 7-4 win over the Twins in Seattle. The Mariners trailed 3-1 going into the fifth. Yusei Kikuchi got the win after going six innings and surrendering three runs, only one of which was earned for Seattle, which snapped a three-game slide. Jonathan Schoop and Jorge Polanco drove in runs for the Twins. Kyle Gibson took the loss after allowing four runs over six innings for Minnesota, which had a five-game win streak snapped.

>>Bieber Strikes Out 15 As Indians Blow Out Orioles

(Cleveland, OH) — Shane Bieber struck out a career-high 15 in his first Major League complete game as the Indians dominated the Orioles 10-0 in Cleveland. Bieber scattered five hits to pick up his third win of the year. Carlos Santana homered and drove in two while Mike Freeman had a two-run double. The Tribe has won four of five. Both Dwight Smith Junior and Chris Davis struck out four times for the Orioles. Yefry Ramirez gave up five runs in less than four frames to drop to 0-and-2. The O’s have lost nine of their last 11.

>>Cubs Hold Off Nationals

(Washington, D.C.) — Anthony Rizzo homered and Albert Almora Jr. had three hits to lead the Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Nationals in DC. Kyle Hendricks pitched into the sixth and gave up four runs to get the win. The Cubs took the rubber match at home. Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick homered in a late rally for Washington in the loss. Jeremy Hellickson gets the loss after allowing three runs on four hits in three innings for the Nats who have lost two of their last three.

>>Brewers Edge Braves In Extras

(Atlanta, GA) — Ben Gamel homered in the 10th inning to lift the Brewers to a 3-2 win over the Braves in Cumberland. Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura also went yard for Milwaukee. Starter Brandon Woodruff went eight innings and allowed just two runs. Josh Hader got the win after a scoreless two innings. Ronald Acuna Junior and Freddie Freeman both homered in defeat for the Braves. It was the 200th career home run for Freeman. Wes Parsons took the loss after giving up a run in the 10th for Atlanta, which has won seven of its last nine.

>>Pirates Outlast Padres

(San Diego, CA) — Colin Moran drove in four runs as the Pirates outlasted the Padres 6-4 in San Diego. Moran launched a three-run homer in the first inning and singled in a run in the eighth for Pittsburgh. Joe Musgrove pitched into the seventh to earn the win and Felipe Vazquez secured his 13th save of the season. The Bucs took three-of-four in the road series. Cal Quantrill gave up five runs over five frames to take the loss for San Diego. Hunter Renfroe clubbed a three-run homer in defeat.