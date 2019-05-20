Mizzou baseball slumping into SEC Tournament

After suffering a three-game sweep at home by the Florida Gators, the Mizzou baseball team can quickly brush the final series of the regular season aside on focus on Tuesday’s start of the SEC Baseball Tournament. The Tigers are the 10-seed and will open with 7-seed Ole Miss on Tuesday 30 minutes after the opening game of the tourney. The sweep following a loss at Vandy the weekend before sends the Tigers to Hoover, AL on a four-game losing streak.

Steve Bieser said the weekend sweep at the hands of Florida was not Mizzou baseball.

“It just wasn’t typical Mizzou Baseball. We failed because we couldn’t execute. That was something we could consistently do in the games we’ve won this year. For whatever reason we weren’t able to execute a few small things this series.”

2019 SEC Tournament

Tuesday-Sunday, May 21-26

Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

Tuesday, May 21

Game 1 9:30 a.m. #6 Texas A&M vs. #11 Florida [SEC Network]

Game 2 TBD #7 Ole Miss vs. #10 Missouri [SEC Network]

Game 3 4:30 p.m. #8 Auburn vs. #9 Tennessee [SEC Network]

Game 4 TBD #5 LSU vs. #12 South Carolina [SEC Network]

Wednesday, May 22

Game 5 9:30 a.m. #3 Georgia vs. Winner Game 1 [SEC Network]

Game 6 TBD #2 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 2 [SEC Network]

Game 7 4:30 p.m. #1 Vanderbilt vs. Winner Game 3 [SEC Network]

Game 8 TBD #4 Mississippi State vs. Winner Game 4 [SEC Network]

Thursday, May 23

Game 9 9:30 a.m. Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 10 TBD Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 [SEC Network]

Game 11 4:30 p.m. Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 [SEC Network]

Game 12 TBD Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 [SEC Network]

Friday, May 24

Game 13 3:00 p.m. Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 14 TBD Winner Game 10 vs. Loser 12 [SEC Network]

Saturday, May 25

Game 15 Noon Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 11 [SEC Network]

Game 16 TBD Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 12 [SEC Network]

Sunday, May 26

Game 17 2 p.m. Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 [ESPN2]

All Times Central

The second game of each session will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.