Drones are one signature away from being banned near Missouri prisons, mental hospitals

The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill that includes a no drone fly zone near state prisons and mental hospitals. The issue was championed by Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, and is a priority for the state Corrections Department.

His district includes the Chillicothe Correctional Center in northwest Missouri.

Department officials say banning the aircraft near institutions could help to fight security threats and illegal smuggling of goods into the prison system.

The fate of the proposal is in the hands of Republican Governor Mike Parson.

