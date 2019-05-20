Blues one win away from Stanley Cup Final appearance

>>Blues Blank Sharks For 3-2 Series Lead

(San Jose, CA) — Jaden Schwartz had his second hat trick of the playoffs as the Blues blasted the Sharks 5-0 in Game Five of the Western Conference finals in San Jose. Oskar Sundqvist and Vladimir Tarasenko also lit the lamp for St. Louis, which lead the series 3-2 and are one win from advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1970. Schwartz has 12 in the playoffs after scoring just 11 in 69 regular-season games. Schwartz said the team understands how close they are.

“It’s something that everyone’s worked for and dreamed about. You don’t want to look too far ahead. We all know how important and how hard that last win’s going to be. It would be a dream come true.”

A trip to the Stanley Cup Final seemed improbable on January 2nd when the team was last in the standings.

Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the shutout and became the first goaltender in franchise history to earn ten wins in a single postseason.

The Blues host Game Six Tuesday night.