BillPollockShow–Bold statement by the #stlblues – Brooks…run dude! (PODCAST)

Look, I’m not jinxing anybody, the Blues are going to the Stanley Cup. I know it and now when you listen today, you’ll know it.

Brooks Koepka won his fourth major in the last two years yet were all talking about the snubbed kiss after he turned away his girlfriend. When Tiger isn’t winning, these are the golf stories that satisfy our interest…missed smooches. See, I look at things a little different and if I was Brooks’ buddy, I’d tell him “run dude!”