Moore drives in six to spark Mizzou in NCAA softball regional victory

Mizzou Softball (33-23) won game one in the Los Angeles Regional, 7-4, beating Cal State Fullerton (38-17) behind a superb performance from sophomore C Hatti Moore.

The La Grange, Texas, product made a statement in her 2019 postseason debut, going 2-3 at the plate, hitting two home runs, one of which was a grand slam, and notching six RBI. Moore’s six RBI against the Titans was the most by a Tiger since March of 2017.

Redshirt senior P Madi Norman picked up her 18th win of the season, going 5.2 innings, while notching four strikeouts. Junior P Eli Daniel closed the game out, picking up her ninth save of the season, going 1.1 innings to secure the win.

TOP TIGERS