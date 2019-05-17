BREAKING: Missouri abortion bill heading to governor’s desk; galleries cleared after outbursts

Legislation that would essentially ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected is on its way to Governor Mike Parson’s desk, after receiving final approval Friday afternoon from the Missouri House.

The bill is sponsored by State Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon. The House vote was 110-44, and happened after about two hours of emotional debate that included numerous outbursts from audience members.

House GOP leaders ordered some galleries to be cleared, after audience members began shouting “when you lie, people die.” After the crowd was removed, lawmakers and reporters could still hear the shouting in Capitol hallways.

A Missourinet reporter observed extra Capitol Police officers in the chamber and hallways this morning, along with plainclothes officers wearing ear pieces.

At least one Democrat, State Rep. Joe Runions, D-Grandview, voted for the bill.

The bill includes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for rape or incest cases.

The Missouri Senate voted earlier this week to approve the bill. The Senate vote came after about 15 hours of filibuster and negotiations.

The bill contains an emergency clause, which means it will take effect as soon as Governor Mike Parson (R) signs it.

