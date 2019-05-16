Jets’ Gase deals LB Lee to Chiefs 

It didn’t take New York Jets head coach and new interim general manager Adam Gase long to tweak the team’s roster. He’s traded linebacker Darron Lee to the Chiefs for a sixth-round draft pick. Lee was New York’s first-round pick in 2016, but was deemed expendable after Gang Green signed C.J. Mosley in March. Gase took over GM duties when Mike Maccagnan was fired on Wednesday.

Lee was the 20th overall pick in the 2016 draft. He’ll fit into defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s 4-3 scheme better than New York’s 3-4. During the 2018 season, Lee had three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown and made a case for Pro Bowl consideration until after the 12th game when he received a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. He never made a public statement on the matter.