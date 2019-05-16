Jennies and Tritons look to finish strong at D-II golf nationals. Missouri Western’s Ong in close battle

The NCAA Championship Golf Tournament rolled on for Jennies Golf Wednesday morning from the PGA National Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The Jennies improved by 11 strokes from day one and are tied for 15th place with a +77, 661 through 36 holes. Central Missouri doubled up on their number of birdies from round one, scoring eight of them. UCM also has hit par on 88 holes. Junior Emma Thorngren led the Tritons with an 81, while senior Kaleigh Ashen shaved seven strokes off her score from yesterday, turning in an 84.

Central Missouri and Missouri-St. Louis are tied for 15th.

Shi Qing Ong was tied for 22nd just two shots out of the top-10 after two rounds at the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships at PGA National – Champion Course.

Ong started with three bogeys on the front nine and seven pars, but parred eight of nine on the back to finish 4-over on the day. Through two rounds, Ong was 7-over and knotted up with Kennedy Holtsclaw of the University of Indianapolis for the position. Six competitors were tied for 16th with 6-over scores for the tournament and six more were tied for 10th at 5-over.