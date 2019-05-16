BillPollockShow — Breaking down the rules in the #stlblues loss (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

My longtime stance has been to not blame leagues and officials for missed calls. I know you’re upset Blues fans, but I’ll try to explain the handpass call. I’m not saying it’s right, not saying something can’t be fixed, but the league has some wriggle room with the interpretation of the rules.

Plus we look at Mizzou baseball and softball with Matt Michaels, breaking down break out years for both teams