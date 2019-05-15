UMSL and UCM women struggle in opening round of NCAA golf championships

The University of Missouri-St. Louis and Central Missouri women’s golf team opened play at the 2019 NCAA DII Championship on Tuesday at the PGA National Champion Course. The Tritons turned in a 335 and sit in 15th place out of the 16 teams that qualified. Central Missouri sits in 16th place having shot a +44, 336.

The teams play another 18 holes on Wednesday before stroke play concludes on Thursday with the final 18 holes. The top eight teams then advance to match play.

Team Leaderboard (top three)

1. Cal State San Marcos, 299

2. Barry, 304

3. Southwest Oklahoma State, 305

Individual Leader

1. Claire Hogle, Cal State Marcos, 69

UMSL Scores

T47. Lucille Lambert, 80

T57. Alesia Gonzales, 81

T75. Emma Thorngren, 83

93. Kaleigh Ashen, 91

UCM Scores

T40. Olivia Sobaski, 79

T57. Rosie Klausner, 81

T86. Emma Solovic, 87

91. Madison Grisham, 89

92. Molly Saporito, 90