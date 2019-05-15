MLB recaps: @Cardinals and @Royals benefit from time off. Bats come up big in wins

Missourinet

Marcell Ozuna connects on the first of four St. Louis Cardinals home runs

>>Cardinals Hammer Braves

(Cumberland, GA)  —  The Cardinals smashed four home runs in a 14-3 drubbing of the Braves in Atlanta.  Marcell Ozuna, Dexter Fowler, Yadier Molina, and Kolten Wong all went deep as St. Louis snapped a three-game skid.  Jack Flaherty carried a no-hitter into the fifth and earned the win after allowing three runs in six innings.  The series continues tonight with Michael Wacha opposing Atlanta’s Mike Soroka.

>>Royals Run Over Rangers

(Kansas City, MO)  —  The Royals led by nine runs after two innings en route to routing the Rangers 11-5 at Kauffman Stadium.  Hunter Dozier drove in three runs, while Whit Merrifield had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and scored three runs.  Jorge Soler contributed three hits, two of them doubles, and drove in two runs for Kansas City, which is 3-and-3 in its last six.  Nicky Lopez went 1-for-4 with a walk, RBI and scored a run in his major league debut for KC.

>>Hendricks Impresses On Mound, At Plate In Cubs’ Win Over Reds

(Cincinnati, OH)  —  Kyle Hendricks was impressive on the mound and at the plate in the Cubs 3-1 win against the Reds in Cincinnati.  Hendricks tossed eight innings of one-run ball and went 3-for-4 with two RBI.  The right-hander struck out seven and improved to 3-and-4 on the season.  Game two of the series is today with Yu Darvish opposing Cincinnati’s Sonny Gray.

>>Brewers Power Past Phillies

(Philadelphia, PA)  —  Brandon Woodruff allowed just one hit in six shutout innings as the Brewers beat the Phillies 6-1 in Philadelphia.  Yasmani Grandal hit a three-run homer and Ryan Braun added a two-run shot for Milwaukee.  The Brewers snapped a three-game losing streak.

>>Pirates, Musgrove Shutdown Diamondbacks

(Phoenix, AZ)  —  Joe Musgrove allowed one single over seven scoreless innings in the Pirates’ 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks in Phoenix.  Josh Bell homered twice and drove in four Pittsburgh runs.  Cole Tucker contributed a two-run homer to the win.  The Bucs are 4-and-1 in their last five games.

>>Twins Edge Angels

(Minneapolis, MN)  —  The Twins jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held on for a 4-3 win over the Angels at Target Field.  Mitch Garver hit a two-run homer, while Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton also plated runs as Minnesota avoided its first three-game losing streak of the season.  Kyle Gibson moved to 4-and-1 with the win and Blake Parker recorded a four-out save.

>>Indians Shut Out White Sox

(Chicago, IL)  —  Carlos Carrasco struck out six over seven scoreless innings as the Indians shut out the White Sox 9-0 at Guaranteed Rate Field.  Manny Bañuelos surrendered five runs to take the loss before being pulled in the fifth with a left shoulder strain.  Yonder Alonso had two hits for Chicago, which saw its three-game winning streak end.  The Sox are off today before beginning a four-game home set with the Blue Jays tomorrow night.

>>Tigers Drop Second Straight To Astros

(Detroit, MI)  —  The Tigers were routed by the Astros 11-4 at Comerica Park.  Ryan Carpenter was tagged with the loss, allowing eight runs, including seven earned, in four innings.  Ronny Rodriguez had three RBI, including a two-run homer for Detroit.  The Tigers face former ace Justin Verlander in tonight’s series finale with Houston.