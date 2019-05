Missouri lawmakers approved state aid to help pay for arena renovations to Enterprise Center, home of the St. Louis Blues. Starting in 2020, the facility will get $2.5 million in subsidies each year for the first ten years. Then for the next ten years, $4.5 million per year. The bill also extends $3 million in annual subsidies for Arrowhead and Kauffman Stadium.

The legislation heads to Gov. Mike Parson.