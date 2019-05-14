MLB recaps: Cards gain in standings on off-day as Bucs and Brew Crew lose

The Cardinals will begin a series on Tuesday night in Atlanta. On their off day, St. Louis gained a half-game on second place Milwaukee and took over sole possession of third place in the division with Pittsburgh’s loss.

>>Phillies Rally Late To Beat Brewers

(Philadelphia, PA) — The Phillies scored three runs in the seventh inning to beat the Brewers 7-4 in Philadelphia. JT Realmuto doubled home a run to give the Phils the lead, and Odubel Herrera added a two-run double for insurance. Adam Morgan earned the win in relief of starter Aaron Nola, who did not return after a 52-minute rain delay. Pat Neshek hammered down his second save. The Phils have won three straight and five of six. Mike Moustakas hit a solo homer in the third and Lorenzo Cain went 5-for-6 including an RBI-double for the Brewers. Starter Freddy Peralta gave up just two runs in four innings. Matt Albers took the loss.

>>D’backs Pound Pirates

(Phoenix, AZ) — The Diamondbacks scored at least one run in each of the first five innings on their way to a 9-3 rout of the Pirates in Phoenix. Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in three, and Christian Walker also went deep as the Snakes snapped a three-game skid. Robbie Ray went five innings for the victory to improve to 3-and-1. Melky Cabrera, Josh Bell and Bryan Reynolds plated runs for the Bucs, who had won their previous three. Nick Kingham was pounded for seven runs and 10 hits in four frames to suffer the loss.

In the American League Central, all teams were in action except the Royals, who begin action on Tuesday 11 1/2 games out of first place.

>>Angels Trim Twins

(Minneapolis, MN) — Tommy La Stella smacked a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning and the Angels held on for a 5-4 win over the Twins in Minnesota. Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run of the season for the Halos, who are 5-and-2 on their nine-game road trip. Tyler Skaggs went five innings for his fourth win and Hansel Robles closed it out for his fourth save. Marwin Gonzalez and Jorge Polanco hit two-run homers for Minnesota, which has lost three-of-four. Jose Berrios was tagged for 12 hits and five runs in less than six frames to fall to 6-and-2.

>>White Sox Pound Four Solo Shots To Top Indians

(Chicago, IL) — Reynaldo López allowed just two hits and two runs over seven-and-two-thirds innings as the White Sox beat the Indians 5-2 in Chicago. Yoan Moncada blasted two homers for the Pale Hose. Jose Abreu and Wellington Castillo also went deep as Chicago won its third in-a-row. Francisco Lindor homered and had a sac-fly for Cleveland. Shane Bieber gave up four solo shots in six-and-a-third innings to take the loss. The Indians have dropped three of their last four.

>>Astros Power Past Tigers

(Detroit, MI) — Robinson Chirinos, Jake Marisnick and Alex Bregman each belted two-run homers in the Astros’ 8-1 victory over the Tigers in Detroit. Aledmys Diaz added a solo shot for Houston. Brad Peacock allowed one run over five innings to pick up the win as the ‘Stros extended their winning streak to six games. Matthew Boyd gave up three runs in four frames to take the loss. Grayson Greiner’s fourth-inning sac-fly scored Detroit’s only run. The Tigers have lost four of their last six games.