Missouri teams prepare for Division II golf championships

Central Missouri Jennies Golf is making history this week. They’ll play in their first-ever NCAA National Championship Tournament beginning Tuesday, May 14. The tournament is being held at the PGA National Resort and Spa, Champion Course, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. The Champion Course is a par 73 that plays 6,081 yards.

For the third straight year, the University of Missouri-St. Louis women’s golf team is headed to the NCAA Division II Women’s Golf Championships. The Tritons punched their ticket with a fourth-place finish at the 12-team NCAA East Regional.

Missouri Western’s Shi Qing Ong advanced to the NCAA Division II National Championships with a tie for second place at the Central Region Championships. Ong carded an even-par in round two and was 1-over in round three to finish 5-over for the tournament. The senior was the top individual on a non-advancing team

Lindenwood men’s golf has won the 2019 NCAA DII Men’s Golf Central/Midwest Regional and has advanced to the NCAA Championships. Additionally, Yente Van Doren was the individual champion with a three-round -3. As a team, the Lions shot a consistent 290 in all three rounds to finish +6. UMSL made a late push to the Lions’ lead, but Lindenwood held on to win the tournament by two strokes.

The University of Missouri-St. Louis men’s golf team is headed back to the NCAA Championships after recording a runner-up finish at the NCAA Midwest/Central Regional. It will mark the 11th NCAA Championships appearance for the program and the fifth under the direction of 11th-year head coach Troy Halterman. The Tritons finished 13th out of 20 teams at last year’s NCAA Championships.