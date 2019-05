Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

I have no problems with Denver QB Joe Flacco saying he wasn’t going to teach Drew Lock, the former Mizzou passer who was drafted by the Broncos with the 42nd pick. I’ll explain why this isn’t the same as Alex Smith mentoring Patrick Mahomes.

We’ll start the podcast with hot takes from the Blues following their 4-2 win over the Sharks.