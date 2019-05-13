Former Chiefs coach Gunther Cunnigham dies after brief illness

Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach and defensive coordinator Gunther Cunningham died Saturday after a brief illness. He was 72.

Cunningham began his coaching career in 1969 as an Oregon assistant. In 1982 he got his first NFL job as an assistant with the Baltimore Colts. He spent time with the San Diego Chargers and Los Angeles Raiders before moving to Kansas City as the defensive coordinator from 1995-1998. In 1999, he succeeded Marty Schottenheimer as the Chiefs head coach for two seasons where he compiled a 16-16 record.

Cunningham was defensive coordinator for Detroit (2009-2013) and a senior coaching assistant (2014-2016).

Cunningham is survived by his wife, Rene, sons Grant and Adam and daughter Natalie.