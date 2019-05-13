13th straight year Mizzou softball makes an NCAA regional

Mizzou Softball is headed to its 13th-straight NCAA Regional, dating back to the 2007 season. Mizzou in the Los Angeles Regional, where they will go as the No. 2 seed. Joining the Tigers will be the host and No. 2 national seed UCLA, No. 3 seed Cal State Fullerton and No. 4 seed Weber State. Mizzou will meet Cal State Fullerton in its opening matchup this Friday, May 17, inside Easton Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and the game will broadcast nationally on ESPNU.

Under first-year coach Larissa Anderson, the Tigers went 32-23 with a 12-12 conference record. Sophomore infielder Brooke Wilmes leads Mizzou with a .355 batting average and pitcher Madi Norman from Tipton will lead the Tigers with her 17-10 record and 2.98 ERA.