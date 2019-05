No. 20 Mizzou Baseball (33-17-1, 12-12-1 SEC) dropped a 5-2 series opener Friday evening at No. 2 Vanderbilt.

The Tigers jumped out to a 1-0 advantage after a half inning of play, but the host Commodores answered with a single run in the second inning, three runs in the third and one run in the fourth.

It was all the offense Vanderbilt’s pitching staff needed, as it limited Mizzou to only one run scored over its final eight innings at the plate.