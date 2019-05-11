Gordon shines as Royals top Philly

Alex Gordon homered twice to drive in three runs, and Kansas City beat Philadelphia 5-1 at Kaufmann Stadium in the series opener between the two teams.

Homer Bailey gave up one run and four hits in five-plus innings, and Scott Barlow struck out a career-high six in two innings of relief for the Royals.

Jorge Soler added his team-leading 10th home run of the season.

Gordon’s solo shot in the fifth inning was the 1,500th hit of his career. It was also his fifth career multihomer game and first since August 20, 2016.

Jake Diekman worked his eighth consecutive scoreless outing, and Ian Kennedy pitched a perfect ninth. The Royals’ bullpen threw four hitless innings and struck out eight.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta went five-plus innings, giving up four runs and seven hits.

Bryce Harper walked three times and scored Philadelphia’s only run of the game, coming home on Odubel Herrera’s RBI grounder in the fourth.