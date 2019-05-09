UPDATE: Missouri House rejects conference committee report on undocumented immigrants

The Missouri House voted 110-43 on Thursday in Jefferson City to reject a budget committee’s recommendation that would have allowed in-state college tuition for undocumented immigrants.

The budget’s future is now uncertain, with Friday’s constitutional deadline looming.

The budget conference committee is comprised of a bipartisan group of House and Senate negotiators.

State Reps. Curtis Trent, R-Springfield, and Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, told House colleagues that their constituents in southwest Missouri and in St. Charles County oppose providing in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants. They note they have knocked on thousands of doors.

State Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, tweeted Thursday, praising the House vote.

“Enough of the games. Time to fix HB#3 in conference and pass the budget,” Onder tweeted.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, criticized the House vote, saying the House hasn’t rejected a conference committee recommendation since 2009.

State Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, also criticized the vote, saying the conference committee had compromised on the issue.

It’s unclear what happens next. The issue will likely head back to a conference committee.

The state Constitution requires Missouri lawmakers to approve a balanced budget by Friday.

