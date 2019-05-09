Mizzou softball upset in SEC Tourney opener

Mizzou Softball (32-23) fell, 3-0, to Auburn (36-18), Wednesday night at Davis Diamond Stadium after a lengthy rain delay pushed the game back more than five hours. Mizzou’s defense showed up, only giving up the three runs, but the offense couldn’t quite ever break through. Auburn’s defense was excellent all night, routinely robbing the Tigers of scoring chances with outstanding plays both in the infield and the outfield.

Redshirt senior P Madi Norman got the start and the loss, moving her season record to 17-10. Norman was solid, going six innings while only giving up three runs. Junior P Eli Daniel came in in relief, going an inning without surrendering a hit.

Mizzou will await the NCAA Selection show, which is set to air on ESPNU this Sunday night at 8 p.m. CT.