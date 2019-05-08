Interstate 20 open again in Northwest Missouri

Compiled with information from Missouri Department of Transportation

Interstate 29 reopened today to all traffic between Exit 56 and the Iowa state line. The roadway has been closed since late March for massive flooding.

According to MoDot, the closure on the Missouri side was extended, with the exception of local traffic accessing their homes and businesses, until the Iowa Department of Transportation was able to reopen its section of I-29 Wednesday morning.

There are possible delays approximately eight miles north of the Missouri border, where traffic moves head-to-head with a 12-foot width restriction in place. Loads larger than those dimensions must use an alternate route.

Many other routes throughout the region remain flooded, both in Missouri and Iowa. Travelers do not have access to several roads west of I-29 in Atchison and Holt counties due to flooding and damage. These include U.S. Routes 159 and 136, commonly referred to as the Rulo and Brownville Missouri River Crossings, which remain closed.

For updated information regarding route restoration and flooding, visit the Northwest Missouri Flooding webpage and interactive map.