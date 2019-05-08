Hometown heroes: Maroon, Blues take down Bishop, Stars in double OT of Game 7

Patrick Maroon’s goal at 5:50 of the second overtime pushed the St. Louis Blues past the Dallas Stars and into the Western Conference finals with a historic 2-1 win in Game 7 of their semifinal series on Tuesday in St. Louis. The Blues will learn of their next opponent following Wednesday night’s Game 7 between San Jose and Colorado.

The Blues ambushed St. Louis native Ben Bishop all night. The Stars goalie faced 54 shots in the game, making him just the fifth goalie in history to face 50 or more shots in a Game 7. Vince Dunn gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 13:30 of the first period. Stars winger Mats Zuccarello tied it with an unassisted goal just 2:25 later.

St. Louis is back in the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2015-16 season and just the third time since the 2000-01 season.