Central Missouri golf headed to nationals. Missouri Western’s Ong also advances

Central Missouri and Minnesota State were tied after three rounds meaning a playoff hole was needed with a spot in the NCAA Championship on the line. And then a second playoff hole. And then a third. That’s when UCM finally prevailed, in the third playoff hole, to punch their ticket to their first ever National Championship.

Per tiebreaking procedures, all five team players play the playoff hole and the lowest four-score total advances. Due to injury, Minnesota State was down to four players.

On hole nine, the third playoff hole, the Jennies stood at one-over-par through three golfers. Madison Grisham then hit the proverbial walk-off, drilling a 30-foot putt to send the Jennies into the NCAA Championship as Minnesota State was forced to concede.

Three Jennies tied for 15th place individually. Rosie Klausner, Molly Saporito and Olivia Sobaski were all +18, 231. Klausner and Saporito had identical round totals of 77, 78, 76 while Sobaski shot a 78, 76, 77. Klausner and Saporito each moved up seven spots in the third round while Sobaski climbed up two places.

Shi Qing Ong advanced to the NCAA Division II National Championships with a tie for second place at the Central Region Championships. Ong carded an even-par in round two and was 1-over in round three to finish 5-over for the tournament.

The senior was the top individual on a non-advancing team, earning her a spot in the national championships next week at the PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Making its fourth-consecutive appearance in the regional tournament, the women’s golf team finished 11th.

In her first regional appearance, Anna Bech tied for 43rd with a three-round 240. Playing in her third regional, Chong Yong turned in a three-round score of 248. Katie Irvin finished with a 255 and Jenna Kosmatka finished with a 258.

The NCAA Championships will be held in Palm Beach, Fla at the PGA National Resort next week, Tuesday-Saturday, May 14-18.