St. Louis native Bishop ready to go for Stars vs Blues in Game 7

Dallas Stars goalie Ben Bishop, who took a shot off the collarbone in Sunday’s Game 6 and will start in Tuesday’s Game 7 at Enterprise Center. The St. Louis native told reporters in Dallas on Monday that he skated and is looking forward to getting back on the ice.

“You have padding, but it doesn’t matter when the guy (Colton Parayko) has probably the second-hardest shot in the league,” said Bishop. “Obviously, didn’t turn out the way we wanted to and we have an opportunity to play a Game 7. Obviously, got to go out there and do our job.”

Blues players to watch:

• Jaden Schwartz in the 2019 playoffs (8-3—11 in 12 games), trailing only Sharks forward Logan Couture (9-4—13 in 12 games) for the league lead.

• David Perron scored his second career winning goal in the playoffs in Game 6 and first since the series clincher in Game 5 of the 2012 conference quarterfinals (3-1 W vs. San Jose).

• Alex Pietrangelo has ten points of the playoffs (2-8—10 in 12 games). He became the third Blues defenseman to reach double-digit scoring in multiple postseasons.

• Jordan Binnington (22 saves) improved to 5-1 on the road in the playoffs (2.36 GAA, .918 SV%). He matched the franchise record for most road wins in a postseason, a mark set by Brian Elliott in 2016 (5-4). Elliot was the last Blues goalie to beat Dallas in a Game 7.

The game will start shortly after 7 p.m. CT on NBCSN.