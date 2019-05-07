Missouri Governor Parson heading to Wentzville to discuss GM legislation

Missouri’s governor will travel to Wentzville on Wednesday afternoon, to discuss legislation aimed at helping General Motors (GM) expand there.

Governor Mike Parson (R) plans to meet Wednesday at Wentzville City Hall with Mayor Nick Guccione and other local officials about legislation aimed at attracting a $1 billion expansion at the Wentzville GM plant.

The governor says they’ll be discussing “continued efforts to sharpen Missouri’s economic development tools,” aimed at growing the state’s automotive industry.

Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, told Missourinet Tuesday afternoon that lawmakers were in “constant conversation” with Governor Parson, adding that they hoped to finalize GM legislation language by tonight.

About 4,600 people work at GM’s Wentzville plant, according to the GM website. The plant produces vehicles such as the GMC Canyon and the Chevrolet Colorado.

The plant, which opened in 1983, was outfitted so it can produce both vans and mid-size trucks on a single line. The plant also has an on-site stamping facility that produces most of the parts used in production of the Chevy Express and GMC Savana vans.

Wentzville, which is known as the “Crossroads of the Nation”, is one of Missouri’s fastest-growing cities. Its current population is about 40,000. The city’s website notes the city’s population skyrocketed from 6,896 in 2000 to 29,070 in the 2010 census.

The plant is located in the legislative district of State Rep. Bryan Spencer, R-Wentzville. He told Missourinet on Monday that he’s optimistic lawmakers will approve an incentives package for GM by the 2019 session’s end, which is May 17.

Representative Spencer has described this is a “joint community effort”, involving GM, the governor, state lawmakers, Mayor Guccione, city administrator David Gipson and St. Charles County officials.

GM’s Wentzville plant is union, represented by United Auto Workers Local 2250.

Spencer also emphasizes the plant is a regional employer, with autoworkers driving daily from towns as far away as Boonville and Hannibal to work there.

