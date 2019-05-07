Flash flood watch in effect for much of central and southwest Missouri (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood watch for parts of mid-Missouri as well as southwest Missouri. The watch remains in effect through Thursday morning.

NWS Springfield meteorologist Jason Schaumann tells Missourinet the watch area covers a large geographic area.

“We’re talking from Nevada to Clinton, Sedalia, Jeff City, Osage Beach and then down towards Lebanon, Buffalo and Bolivar,” Schaumann says.

Schaumann says parts of the Ozarks have seen four to eight inches of rainfall in the last couple of weeks, adding that some areas have received ten inches. He says heavy rain will likely cause low-lying areas to flood, along with areas near streams and rivers.

Schaumann says an additional one to three inches of rainfall is expected in the watch area, where the ground is already saturated.

“You will literally see hundreds of low-water crossings that can flood across the Missouri Ozarks, the central Missouri area, and eventually then we’re going to see some rivers flood,” says Schaumann.

Schaumann says several rounds of thunderstorms are expected to move through. He also reminds you to never drive through a flooded roadway.

Meantime, the NWS in Springfield warns southwest Missouri residents that they may see severe weather again overnight. Mr. Schaumann tells Missourinet a squall line of thunderstorms is expected to push in late Tuesday night into the morning.

“That’s going to move from west to east across the region and that may carry some damaging winds with it, especially the further west you go towards the I-49 corridor,” Schaumann says.

A squall line is a band of strong winds and storms associated with a cold front.

Click here to listen to Brian Hauswirth’s full interview with National Weather Service (NWS) Springfield meteorologist Jason Schaumann, which was recorded on May 7, 2019:

