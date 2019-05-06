Three Missouri schools make D-II regional softball brackets

Fresh off its Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament Championship, the University of Missouri-St. Louis softball team has been rewarded with the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Midwest Regional. The Tritons will host one of two four-team brackets in the Midwest Region and will take on seventh-seeded Illinois Springfield on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the UMSL Softball Field.

For the 17th time in school history and fifth time in the last six seasons, the Truman State University softball team has earned the right to play in the NCAA Tournament. Just like 2014, 2016 and 2017, the Bulldogs will be playing in St. Louis, as sixth-seeded Truman will face No. 12/third-seeded Indianapolis on Thursday at 12 p.m.

Thursday, May 9

Game 1 – #3 Indianapolis (45-14) vs. #6 Truman State (31-17), 12:00 p.m.

Game 2 – #2 Missouri-St. Louis (35-17) vs. #7 Illinois Springfield (27-24), 2:30 p.m.

Friday, May 10

Game 3 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 12:00 p.m.

Game 4 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 2:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Game 6 (Championship game) – Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 12:00 p.m.

Game 7 (Championship game, if necessary) – Same teams as above, 2:30 p.m.

All times listed are Central

Missouri Western has been selected to the NCAA Division II Softball Championship Central Regional Tournament at Maynard R. Johnson Field on May 9-11 in Winona, MN. The Griffons (37-16) had an 18-game winning streak at the end of the season but lost the MIAA Championship game.

Thursday, May 9

Game 1 – (2) Winona State vs. (7) St. Cloud State – 1 p.m.

Game 2 – (3) Augustana vs. (6) Missouri Western – 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 10

Game 3 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 1 p.m.

Game 4 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Game 5 – Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Game 6 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 – 1 p.m.

Game 7 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 6 (if necessary) – 3:30 p.m.