Mizzou Softball is the 7th seed in SEC Tournament

Mizzou Softball (32-22, 12-12) failed to complete the weekend sweep of No. 16 South Carolina (36-16, 9-14), falling, 5-2, on Senior Day at Mizzou Softball stadium. Mizzou seniors Madi Norman, Kolby Romaine, Regan Nash, Raime Cohen and Cosette Tomita were all honored on the field before the game. Despite the loss, the Tigers took the final regular-season series after walk-off wins on both Friday and Saturday.

Mizzou wraps up the first regular season under Larissa Anderson with a 32-22 overall record, its best since recording a 42-16 mark in 2016. Mizzou has now recorded 16 seasons with more than 30 wins since 2000.

The Tigers are 7-seed in the SEC Tournament at Texas A & M and open play at 3 p.m. on Wednesday against 10-seed Auburn.