If it’s May, it must be Indy

(INDYCAR)—IndyCar has a Tiger at the top as we start the sport’s biggest month. Former Missouri football player Jay Frye moved up to President of IndyCar during the winter after serving as President of Competition and operations for three years.

In his previous role, Frye led the efforts to develop the current car design and was involved in gaining new race and series sponsorships, and helping develop new circuits and new teams. We talked to him after the first couple of races this year about the sport’s increasing momentum and the upcoming activities at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

AUDIO:

Practice and qualifications for next Saturday’s IndyCar Grand Prix on the IMS road course are scheduled for Friday with the race at mid-afternoon on Saturday.

Drivers and cars return to the historic oval on Tuesday, May 14 for practices. Qualifications take place on the weekend of May 18-19 with the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26.

(NASCAR)—The NASCAR race at Dover was rained out yesterday. It’s scheduled to be run at 11 o’clock Monday morning. Last week’s Talladega winner, Chase Elliott, starts from the pole. Kyle Busch will be aiming for his eleventh straight top ten finish, tying Morgan Shepherd who had eleven in a row at the start of the 1995 season.

(FORMULA 1)—Formula One is off until next weekend when competitors line up for the Grand Prix of Spain.

(Photo credit: Rick Gevers)