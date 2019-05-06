Down seven, Mizzou baseball storms back to takes series at Tennessee

No. 24 Mizzou Baseball (33-16-1, 12-11-1 SEC) rallied to a stunning victory and series win on Sunday, erasing an early seven-run deficit en route to a 10-8 triumph over No. 23 Tennessee.

The host Volunteers jumped out to a commanding 7-0 lead through two innings of play. The Tigers bounced back with a seven-run third inning. Senior OF Connor Brumfield, sophomore C Chad McDaniel and senior 3B Paul Gomez each delivered two RBI hits to highlight the frame.

After falling behind by a run in the seventh inning, the Tigers once again responded with three in the top half of the eighth. Gomez smacked his second two-run home run of the game to cap off Mizzou’s thrilling comeback. Junior LHP TJ Sikkema closed the door Sunday in relief with 2.1 no-hit shutout frames.

The Tigers jump ahead of Tennesee for third in the SEC East and seventh overall in the conference.

The Tigers hit the road again next weekend at No. 2 Vanderbilt (May 10-12). Mizzou then hosts Florida for their home finale at Taylor Stadium (May 16-18).