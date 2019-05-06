By the flip of a coin, SEMO softball gets number one seed

Courtesy: SEMO Athletics

Southeast Missouri is the top seed in this year’s eight-team Ohio Valley Conference Tournament which is scheduled for May 8-11 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama. SEMO was awarded the #1 seed after winning a coin flip to break its tie with Jacksonville State. Both school’s names were put in a hat before the coin toss and JSU was drawn. JSU Head Coach Jana McGinnis called “tails,” but the coin landed “heads” giving SEMO the top seed.

The Redhawks and Gamecocks had identical composite records (4-2) against Eastern Kentucky, Austin Peay and Murray State, which all finished tied at 16-6; the same records (1-1) against Belmont; the same records (2-0) against UT Martin; and the exact composite records (3-1) versus Tennessee Tech and SIUE which tied for eighth.

The 2019 OVC Tournament field consists of #1 SEMO, #2 Jacksonville State, #3 Austin Peay, #4 Murray State, #5 Eastern Kentucky, #6 Belmont, #7 UT Martin and #8 SIUE.

SEMO will open postseason play against the winner of #4 Murray State and #5 Eastern Kentucky or #8 SIUE at 12:30 p.m., CT, on Thursday, May 9.

The Redhawks make their 18th OVC Tournament appearance and third in five years under head coach Mark Redburn. SEMO claimed the #1 seed for the sixth time in school history and is the top seed for the first time since 1999.

SEMO is 39-27 all-time at the OVC Tournament. That mark includes a 17-5 record as the #1 seed.