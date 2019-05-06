Bowyer looks forward to racing at home; Truex outlasts rain, competitors

(NASCAR)—Martin Truex Jr., posts a relative runaway win in the rain delayed NASCAR race at Dover, finishing more than 9.5 seconds ahead of Alex Bowman. Heavy rains washed out the race on Sunday.

Truex and pole-sitter Chase Elliott dominated the race, leading 277 of the 400 laps. Nine other drivers divided the other 123 circuits.

Sometimes-Missourian Clint Bowyer had a so-so day. He started tenth, was tenth after the first state, ran ninth in the final stage and remained in ninth place at the finish. He’s been in the top ten in five of the last six races and in six of the first eleven races.

Next weekend’s race is at his “home” track, the Kansas Speedway, an hour and a half from his home town of Emporia. Bowyer also has a home at the Lake of the Ozarks. But the home track hasn’t been friendly to Bowyer. In twenty-one races there, he has only six top tens, has led only once in his last thirteen races.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14vE8FNdHOU

Bowyer stands tenth in overall points, fourth among non-winning drivers. He wants to win so he is automatically in the playoffs.