Jason Spezza [[ PEHT-zuh ]] scored and Ben Bishop made 38 saves to lead the Stars to a 2-1 victory over the Blues in St. Louis.

Esa Lindell also scored for Dallas, which can advance with a win in Game Six at home on Sunday.

Jaden Schwartz scored a goal for St. Louis in the loss.

Jordan Binnington made 25 saves for the Blues, who have fallen 3-2 in the second round series.