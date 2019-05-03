Kansas City, St. Louis among narrowed list for future USDA research sites

Kansas City is among the three finalists and St. Louis is still in the running for the future sites of two USDA research agencies. Federal officials are looking to move the Economic Research Service (ERS) and National Institute of Food & Agriculture (NIFA) sites out of Washington, along with roughly 700 reported federal jobs.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, commends the announcement.

“As a national ag leader, Missouri would be a great fit for ERS and NIFA. Both Kansas City and St. Louis are great places to live and work, and are close to some of the top agricultural research institutions in the country. This is an encouraging announcement and I hope USDA will consider all the benefits Missouri brings to the table as the selection process moves forward,” Blunt says in a press release.

Indiana, North Carolina and Wisconsin are also competing for the sites.

