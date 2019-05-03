BillPollockShow – Drew Lock disrespect John Elway…Whaaat? @Cardinals – @Cubs preview (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

My baseball expert Jeff Wilder joins the podcast. Did Drew Lock show any disrespect to John Elway on NFL Draft day? Let’s put on our grumpy pants and go back to the audio!!! After that light-hearted debate we talk some good baseball stuff.

Listen to the whole podcast or skip around to your favorite parts:

At 3:40, what is keeping Jordan Hicks from becoming the game’s best closer?

9:30, the reasons for record HRs

19:00, could someone really hit a home run off Wrigley Field’s iconic scoreboard in center field?

22:00, Cardinals-Cubs preview

46:00, has interleague play run its course?