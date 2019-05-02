UMKC golf selected for NCAA regionals. Mizzou sends one individual

The UMKC men’s golf program was notified Wednesday evening of it’s competition and location at the NCAA Regionals, set for May 13-15. The Roos will participate in the Austin, Texas, NCAA Regional event at the University of Texas Golf Club. The Roos are the No. 12 seed among the 14-team regional field as host school, University of Texas, is the No. 1 seed.

The team was alerted of the news on the NCAA Selection Show, broadcast live on the Golf Channel. Eighty-one teams and 45 individuals were selected to compete at one of six regional championship sites. Thirteen teams and ten individuals not on those teams will compete at each of the three regionals while the other three regionals will have 14 teams and five individuals not on those teams.

Overall, UMKC advances to its fifth NCAA Regional event as a team and third in the last four years (2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019). The Roos are searching for their first NCAA Regional team championship, with their highest finish being 11th place in the 2018 event. Regional champions will advance to the NCAA Championships, May 24-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Ark.

Antoine Rozner (2016) and Robert Russell (1997) are the two golfers in UMKC men’s golf history to ever appear in the NCAA Championship. No golf team has participated at the NCAA Championship.

UMKC Men’s Golf NCAA Regional History

2019 Regionals (Austin, Texas)

2018 Regionals (Norman, Okla.) – 11th out of 14 teams

2016 Regionals (Stillwater, Okla.) – 12th out of 14 teams

2013 Regionals (Fayetteville, Ark.) – 12th out of 14 teams

2011 Regionals (Zionsville, Ind.) – 13th out of 14 teams

Mizzou sophomore Jamie Stewart is headed to postseason play after being selected as individual NCAA Qualifier. The NCAA field was announced on the Golf Channel on Wednesday night. Stewart becomes Mizzou’s first NCAA individual qualifier since Jace Long and Emilio Cuartero were selected as individual participants in 2012.

Stewart will compete May 13-15 at the NCAA Louisville Regional. If Stewart advances to the NCAA Championships, medalist honors will be decided May 24-29 at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas.