Tyreek Hill’s lawyer denies abuse in letter to NFL

Attorney N. Trey Pettlon, representing Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, sent a four-page letter to the NFL denying the child abuse allegations in a recording that was released last week. The letter confirms the recording is Hill and his fiance Crystal Espinal. Following the release of the audio by a local Kansas City television station, Hill was barred indefinitely from all team activities by the Chiefs.
The case has been re-opened by Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe after he originally reported that though he believed a crime was committed, he didn’t have enough evidence to prove who hurt the couple’s three-year-old son. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said Saturday that the team is conducting an internal investigation into the matter.
Hill has agreed to cooperate with the NFL.