Tyreek Hill’s lawyer denies abuse in letter to NFL

Attorney N. Trey Pettlon, representing Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, sent a four-page letter to the NFL denying the child abuse allegations in a recording that was released last week. The letter confirms the recording is Hill and his fiance Crystal Espinal. Following the release of the audio by a local Kansas City television station, Hill was barred indefinitely from all team activities by the Chiefs.

The case has been re-opened by Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe after he originally reported that though he believed a crime was committed, he didn’t have enough evidence to prove who hurt the couple’s three-year-old son. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said Saturday that the team is conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

Hill has agreed to cooperate with the NFL.

Read the full letter to the NFL