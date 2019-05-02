MLB recaps: Cardinals keep rolling D.C., Royals sweep a DH as Sparkman gets first MLB win

>>Royals Sweep Doubleheader Against Rays

(Kansas City, MO) — Glenn Sparkman allowed three singles over seven scoreless innings for his first big league win as the Royals beat the Rays 8-2 to complete a doubleheader sweep at Kauffman Stadium. Kevin Gutierrez hit his first major league homer and drove in three KC runs. Adalberto Mondesi belted a two-run homer to help the Royals win the opener 3-2 Jakob Junis pitched into the seventh for the win. Reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell gave up seven runs in three-plus innings to lose the nightcap. Ryne Stanek yielded three first-inning runs to lose the opener.

>>Cardinals Top Nationals

(Washington, DC) — Marcell Ozuna went 3-for-4 with an RBI to help the Cardinals beat the Nationals 5-1 in D.C. José Martínez smacked a two-run single and Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader each plated a run for St. Louis, which has won 11 of its last 12 games. Miles Mikolas allowed one run in six frames for his third win. The Cards go for a four-game sweep today with Dakota Hudson opposing Stephen Strasburg.

>>Cubs One-Hit Mariners

(Seattle, WA) — Jon Lester and two relievers combined on a one-hitter as the Cubs crushed the Mariners 11-0 in Seattle. Lester struck out eight over seven innings of one-hit ball for the win. Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras all homered for Chicago. The Cubs swept the two-game series and have won four straight overall. They are off today before beginning a three-game home set with St. Louis tomorrow.

>>Rockies Hammer Brewers

(Milwaukee, WI) — Nolan Arenado homered twice and drove in four as the Rockies hammered the Brewers 11-4 in Milwaukee. Trevor Story added a three-run homer for Colorado. Starter Antonio Senzatela went four innings and allowed two runs while Carlos Estevez picked up the win for the Rockies, who snapped a three-game slide. Mike Moustakas homered for the Brewers. Corbin Burnes took the loss for Milwaukee, which has dropped six of its last 10.

>>Marlins Beat Indians, Kluber Breaks Forearm

(Miami, FL) — Rosell Herrera had two hits and three RBI as the Marlins doubled up the Indians 4-2 in Miami. Brian Anderson singled in a run in the first inning and hit a line drive in the fifth that struck Indians starter Corey Kluber, who was forced to exit with a fractured forearm. Caleb Smith struck out eight over seven innings of one-run ball to improve to 3-and-0 with the win. Sergio Romo notched his fifth save. Kluber fell to 2-and-3 with the loss. Roberto Perez and Carlos Santana hit solo homers for the Tribe, which finished off a 3-and-3 road trip.

>>Twins Ride Perez Past Astros

(Minneapolis, MN) — Martin Perez fired eight shutout innings as the Twins cruised past the Astros 6-2 in Minneapolis. Perez struck out seven while allowing just four hits to move to 4-and-0 on the year. Jonathan Schoop smacked a two-run homer and Nelson Cruz also knocked in a pair of runs for the Twins, who have won five-of-six. Aledmys Diaz and Tyler White singled in runs in the ninth inning to help Houston avoid a shutout. Collin McHugh allowed four runs in six frames to fall to 3-and-3.