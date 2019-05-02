Blues can’t match Stars intensity. Series tied 2-2

The Stars downed the Blues 4-2 in Dallas to even their second-round playoff series at two. Vladimir Tarasenko converted a power play just over five minutes into the game for St. Louis.

Roope Hintz scored his fifth playoff goal to give Dallas a 4-1 lead entering the third period. Jason Dickinson, Jason Spezza and John Klingberg also scored for the Stars. The Blues gave up four unanswered goals before Robert Thomas scored with less than seven minutes left in the third. Ryan O’Reilly had two assists and Jordan Binnington made 27 saves for the Blues, who had been 4-0 on the road in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Binnington showed a bit of frustration at the end of the second period. Binnington was assessed two minor penalties one for roughing Benn and one for slashing Stars goalie Ben Bishop as the teams skated off the ice.

The Blues host Game Five on Friday.