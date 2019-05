Thanks for listening and please subscribe to the Bill Pollock Show podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

The three-person broadcast team NBC had for the Blues-Stars game was brutal to listen to. I’ll explain why. Plus, hot takes from the Blues after their poor effort in a game four loss.

On the bright side of things, we’ll start with baseball…Royals swept a DH from the Rays, Cards keep winning!