Missouri Senate allocates $8 million in flood aid

The Missouri Senate has passed a $30 billion state budget that includes $8 million in state aid to help rebuild from recent flooding. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, says House and Senate conference committee members will meet soon to determine if the funding will remain in the proposed budget.

“That will be working with governmental agencies, working through the State Emergency Management Agency, to provide some local match with the federal government, again trying to leverage the federal government to provide some assistance for these agencies, these counties, these road districts. There’s a different program targeted for individuals through FEMA,” says Hegeman.

Flooding in March has heavily damaged parts of northwest and southeast Missouri.

Governor Mike Parson, a Republican, says he’s considering some “pretty aggressive” steps to help with Missouri flood recovery and hopes to have more details this week. Plans could include partial levy breaches to help remove flood water from land.

