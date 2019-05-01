BillPollockShow – Large part of Blues success starts with Binnington (PODCAST)

Missourinet

If you’re truly talking about the most valuable player to a team, you can look at stats and find many other players in the NHL with more impressive numbers but no other player can take credit for sparking a team and a turnaround in the middle of a lost season more than Blues goalie Jordan Binnington.

Plus, hot takes from last night’s Cardinals win, a Missouri man catches a $100,000 fish and the teams that have the best odds of making the NFL playoffs.