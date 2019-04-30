Tornadoes and apple-sized hail possible tonight across southwest Missouri (AUDIO)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Springfield has issued a tornado watch for a large portion of southwest Missouri, until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

NWS Springfield meteorologist Mike Albano says the watch area includes Springfield, Branson, Joplin, Lebanon, Monett and Carthage.

“This is one of the most severe weather days we’ve seen in awhile here across the Ozarks,” Albano says. “All modes of severe weather will be possible, including damaging winds, some large hail and possibly some tornadoes as well.”

Albano says super cells have been popping up in far southwest Missouri.

“We’re looking at a long, kind of a long period here of severe weather as we go into the afternoon into the overnight,” says Albano.

The NWS says apple-sized hail is also possible tonight, along with 70 mile-per-hour winds.

The NWS in Springfield has already issued multiple tornado warnings today, across the Ozarks. They’ve also issued a flash flood watch for all of southwest Missouri.

The tornado watch area also includes parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas. Other cities in the watch area are Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Fayetteville.

Click here to listen to the full interview between Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and NWS meteorologist Mike Albano, which was recorded on April 30, 2019:

