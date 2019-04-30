NFL could act soon on Tyreek Hill. Chiefs refuse further response

ESPN reports the NFL might place Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the Commissioner’s Exempt List as early as this week. The league is responding to newly released audio on Hill that alleges he broke the arm of his three-year-old son. The NFL and players union received the 11-minute audio recording that aired on TV last week. Prosecutors reopened the criminal investigation soon after.

On Monday, the Chiefs hold a teleconference to talk about their draft picks and GM Brett Veach refused to answer questions about Hill’s future.