MLB recaps: Cardinals use big two-out rally to knock down the Nats. Royals rally comes up short

>>Cardinals Top Nationals

(Washington, DC) — Harrison Bader homered and Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run single in a six-run fifth inning as the Cardinals beat the Nationals 6-3 in D.C. José Martínez and Yadier Molina each added an RBI for St. Louis, which have won nine of its last 11. The Cardinals scored five of their runs after two outs in the inning off Washington starter Patrick Corbin. Michael Wacha allowed three runs in five innings for the win.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says starter Michael Wacha gutted out five innings after struggling early.

Game two of the series is tonight, with Adam Wainwright opposing Washington’s Aníbal Sánchez.

>>Cards Could Add Reliever Luke Gregerson Soon

(St. Louis, MO) — The Cardinals could soon be adding reliever Luke Gregerson. The right-hander will meet with the manager, coaches and medical staff today to determine when he will join the active roster. He began the season on a rehab assignment. St. Louis also optioned righty Ryan Helsley to Triple-A Memphis to make room for last night’s starter Michael Wacha.

>>Rays Outgun Royals

(Kansas City, MO) — Ji-Man Choi, Tommy Pham and Yandy Diaz each drove in a pair of runs as the Rays beat the Royals 8-5 at Kauffman Stadium. Yonny Chirinos picked up the win in relief. Tampa Bay improved to 10-and-2 on the road. Adalberto Mondesi tripled home two KC runs and scored on an Alex Gordon sacrifice fly. Jorge Soler homered in defeat. Brad Keller allowed five runs in five innings to take the loss. The Royals are an American League-worst 9-and-20.

AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL

>>Twins Edge Astros, Verlander

(Minneapolis, MN) — Jake Odorizzi outdueled Justin Verlander as the Twins edged the Astros 1-0 in Minneapolis. Odorizzi struck out seven over seven innings of four-hit ball for the win. Ehire Adrianza launched a solo homer in the third to provide the offense for Minnesota, which has won four straight. Verlander allowed just two hits over six innings of one-run ball, but fell to 4-and-1 with his first loss of the season. The Astros outhit the Twins 5-to-3 in defeat. Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa had two hits each in defeat.

>>White Sox Hold Off Orioles

(Chicago, IL) — The White Sox built an early 4-1 lead and hung on to beat the Orioles 5-3 in Chicago. Yonder Alonso and Tim Beckham belted two-run homers for the Sox, who won their third straight game. Manny Banuelos pitched five and two-thirds innings of two-run ball for his second win. Alex Colome [[ KOH-loh-may ]] closed it out for his sixth save. John Means took the loss after allowing four runs in five frames. Pedro Severino homered and Chris Davis had a pair of RBI singles for Baltimore, which lost its fourth straight.

NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL

>>Aguilar Homers Twice As Brewers Beat Rockies

(Milwaukee, WI) — Jesus Aguilar smacked a three-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the third as the Brewers beat the Rockies 5-1 in Milwaukee. Orlando Arcia added an RBI single for the Crew, who have won three-of-four. Zach Davies allowed just three hits and an unearned run while pitching into the sixth for the win. David Dahl plated the lone run for Colorado with an infield single in the sixth. Kyle Freeland was rocked for five runs in six frames to suffer the loss in his return from the injured list. He hadn’t pitched since April 18th due to a blister on his finger.

>>Reds Edge Mets On Winker Homer In Ninth

(Flushing, NY) — Jesse Winker hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Reds to a 5-4 win over the Mets in New York. Four different Reds drove in runs in the second inning to skate Cincinnati to an early 4-0 lead. New York answered with two in the second and two in the fourth to tie it. Raisel [[ RYE-sale ]] Iglesias fanned four over the final two innings to get the win. Edwin Diaz served up the homer to Winker to take the loss for the Mets. Wilson Ramos and Amed Rosario had run-scoring hits for New York, which has lost four-of-five.