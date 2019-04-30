Missouri State legend Jackie Stiles moving onto Oklahoma

Missouri State legend Jackie Stiles is moving on after the hiring of new Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. University of Oklahoma head women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale announced the addition of Jackie Stiles as an assistant coach.

“I want to thank Sherri Coale for this opportunity to have a chance to work with one of the premier basketball programs in the country,” Stiles said in a press release. “Coach Coale has been a part of my journey in collegiate basketball from the beginning and I’m excited to have chance to learn from an outstanding Hall of Fame coach. I want to thank the administration, coaches, student-athletes and community at Missouri State for their constant support during my time as a player and as an assistant coach. This opportunity at Oklahoma is something that I could not pass up and I am ready to join the Sooner Family.”

Stiles joins OU’s staff after serving as an assistant coach at Missouri State for six seasons, helping the Bears to six consecutive postseason appearances, including berths in the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and 2019.